April 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Kimberly Coppola

Kimberly Coppola

911 Dispatcher

East Haven Fire Department

East Haven, CT

Nominated by Diann Romans :

“Kim has been serving the Town of East Haven for many years as a fire fighter and now 911 dispatcher but that is not her only function. In her off hours Kim helps the East Haven Food Pantry and local seniors by picking up bread, baked goods and groceries from local supermarkets and distributes them to people in need. Kim will also deliver donations to area soup kitchens, homeless shelters and the diaper bank in New Haven. Whenever help is needed all we have to do is send a text to Kim and she is there to help.”

