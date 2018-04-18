Cooler temps prevail until beginning of next week; Mix of sun and clouds Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While most of the state will be dry Wednesday morning, some of our high-resolution guidance has the chance for a bit of snow early morning for northwest Connecticut. The rest of the day will be dry, partly cloudy and milder with highs in the 50s.

Then get ready for another cold, damp and dreary day Thursday with scattered showers and highs in the 40s. Once again, there's a chance some towns could end as a wintry mix or snow, especially in northern Connecticut. We wouldn't expect much (if any) accumulation though.

We dry out in time for the weekend though with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday of next week look lovely with blue skies and highs in the 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Low-mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers or areas of rain. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for an isolated shower. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs around 60.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: low-mid 60s