Governor Malloy announces flags at half-staff in honor of Former First Lady Barbara Bush

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy announced this morning that — in accordance with a presidential proclamation that directs flags to be lowered throughout the country in honor of Former First Lady Barbara Bush — the U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will be flying at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on the day of her interment, which will be Saturday, April 21st.

Governor Malloy said in a statement:

“Barbara Bush had a respect and love for our country that perhaps was only surpassed by her love for her family. Nobody can deny the honesty, dignity, and class with which she carried herself. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, we send our very best to the Bush family and extend our deepest sympathies.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said in a statement:

“My thoughts are with the Bush family as they mourn the loss of Barbara Bush. She was a true First Lady whose priorities reflected her commitment to education, women, and all Americans. She served with compassion and respect, leaving behind partisanship for what was right. We are deeply grateful for her service to the nation and the legacy she leaves around literacy and learning.”