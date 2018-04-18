Groton police issue Silver Alert for missing Navy sailor

GROTON — Groton Town Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Tyler E. Jacob.

Police said Jacob is a United States Navy Sailor who resides within the Town of Groton.

Jacob was last seen Tuesday morning when he left his home on his 2014 Honda CBR, color blue, CT license plate 00KSVK. Jacob is a white male who has blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’11” and weighs about 220 pounds, police said.

Police said they don’t know what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.