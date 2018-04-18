× Hartford PD: 3 women arrested after ‘severely beating’ victim

HARTFORD — Three women are facing kidnapping charges after police said they “severely beaten, stripped” and held a female victim against her will.

Hartford police said they became aware of a brutal assault that was captured on a cell phone video in March of 2018.

“The video showed a female victim who was severely beaten and stripped by three females during the day in the street,” police said. “Several onlookers who observed the incident encouraged the suspects while using cell phones to record it.”

Hartford police, along with Manchester Police Department immediately investigated the incident that occurred on Rowe Avenue in Hartford.

“Investigating the video footage, detectives were able to determine the identity of the victim of the assault,” police said.

Police said the victim was located and then interviewed.

“The victim reported that she was taken to Rowe Avenue against her will prior to the assault. Detectives learned the assault was related to narcotics,” police said. “Through the course of this investigation, HPD detectives were able to identify the three female suspects.”

Police said they arrested Hartford residents Ada Marrero,30, Waleska Bones, 33 and Jacquelene Davila, 38. All three were charged with second degree kidnapping, cruelty to persons and were given a $250,000 bond.

No other details were released.