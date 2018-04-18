× House leaders backing $10 surcharge on homeowner policies

HARTFORD — Top Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives are throwing their support to a $10 surcharge on Connecticut homeowner policies to help residents with foundations crumbling because of an iron sulfide.

House Majority Leader Tom Ritter of Hartford says he hopes their support will give rank-and-file lawmakers political “cover” to back the concept in an election year. He noted Wednesday how it’s been difficult to pass legislation that generates more revenue to help pay for the costly repairs.

One bill creating a $20 surcharge recently died in the Judiciary Committee.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz is optimistic the surcharge will pass the House. He pledged to help it pass in the Senate. That money would be deposited into an assistance fund created last year with $100 million over five years.