× Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico, which suffering unstable power grid following hurricane.

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, home to more than 3 million US citizens, in late September.

Puerto Rico has lost 3.4 billion customer-hours of electricity service due to Maria, according to an analysis released Thursday by the economic data analytics and policy firm Rhodium Group. That made it the largest blackout in US history and the second largest in the world — after the outage caused when Typhoon Haiyan tore the Philippines in 2013, killing more than 6,000 people.

“More customer-hours have been lost in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria than in the rest of the US over the past five years due to all causes combined,” according to the group’s analysis.