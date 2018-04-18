× Report: Ollie accuses UConn of violating his rights

HARTFORD — To add more fuel to the fire, the relationship between former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and UConn, took a another turn for the worse.

According to ESPN, Ollie is accusing UConn of violating his constitutional rights by firing him for cause and are avoiding the eight-figure payout a termination without cause would have demanded.

ESPN obtained an April 3, dated letter from Ollie’s lawyers that was sent to school president Susan Herbst:

“From our review of the facts and circumstances relating to Coach Ollie’s employment status, it is apparent that the University of Connecticut has already violated [Coach Ollie’s] rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution by subverting Coach Ollie’s opportunity to respond to charges and evidence in a meaningful way in advance of the decision to terminate his employment.”

On the table is $10 million that Ollie feels he is owed under the contact he signed with the program. Ollie was is in the second year of a five-year $17.9-million contract.

On March 10, UConn released a statement saying they were moving to terminate men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie.

University of Connecticut Department of Athletics Statement on Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie:

The University of Connecticut has initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate the employment of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie for just cause. The University will have no further comment on the matter until the completion of both the University’s disciplinary process and the ongoing NCAA investigation.

University of Connecticut President Susan Herbst:

“The men’s basketball program has a proud history and a tradition of excellence. Our goal, above all, is to ensure we have a program that UConn Nation can be proud of, including our students, alumni, fans, and all our committed supporters.”

Director of Athletics David Benedict

“It is unfortunate that this decision became necessary. As with all of our programs, we hold men’s basketball to the highest standards. We will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach.”