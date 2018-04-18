× Self-injected drug gives new hope to migraine sufferers

A self-injected drug could free people from the misery of migraines by halving the number of headaches, according to the Daily Mail.

Migraines affect around one in seven people, who are forced to try everything from lying down in a dark room for hours to being sick and taking painkillers.

The condition, which causes severe thunderclap headaches, affects three times as many women as men.

Now a trial has found a drug which blocks pain signals in the brain can drastically reduce the number of migraine episodes.

After three months, 30 percent of almost 250 people treated with erenumab halved the number of headaches they suffered, compared to 14 percent of those given a dummy drug.

Read more here.