Silver Alerts issued for two Bridgeport brothers

BRIDGEPORT — Police have issued Silver Alerts for two brothers who went missing from Bridgeport today.

Connecticut State Police issued the alert for Gabriel, 12, and Daniel Cardenas, 13.

Daniel is described as a white male with black hair and eyes, 5’2″ and 120 lbs. Police said Daniel was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki pants and Nike sneakers.

Gabriel is described as a white male with black hair and eyes, 5’4″ and 150 lbs. Police said Gabriel was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-685-8190.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.