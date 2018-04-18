× Steven Spielberg is doing a superhero movie, so get ready

Steven Spielberg, an iconic maker of movie worlds, is about to join the DC Universe.

The director who seems like he’s done it all will tackle his first superhero with an adaptation of “Blackhawk,” DC and Warner Bros. Pictures have announced.

For those unfamiliar, “Blackhawk” is a WWII-set DC series about a squadron of pilots. Blackhawk is the name of the main character, who commands a squadron known as the Blackhawks or the Blackhawk Squadron.

The film is in development with Spielberg, Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures, which was behind Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”

Spielberg is “hoping” to direct, according to DC and Warner Bros.

David Koepp, who wrote “Jurassic Park” and several other Spielberg-directed films, is doing the screenplay for the Blackhawk movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio “can’t wait to see what new ground [Spielberg] will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide.”