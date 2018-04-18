WATCH LIVE: Thousands turn out for funeral of a Massachusetts officer killed in the line of duty

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Thousands of police officers from hundreds of departments have marched to a church where the funeral for a Massachusetts officer killed in the line of duty is being held.

A long ribbon of uniformed and white-gloved officers marched from the local high school to St. Pius X Roman Catholic church in Yarmouth on Wednesday to stand outside during the Mass for Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon.

The Mass is to be followed by a private burial for family and colleagues.

The 32-year-old Gannon, promoted posthumously to sergeant, was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon, who was married, was an eight-year veteran of the department.

Gannon’s dog, Nero, was shot, but underwent surgery and is recovering.

CSP K9s Texas & Ale traveled to Massachusetts to attend the wake of Yarmouth (MA) Police Officer Sean Gannon and to show support for K9 Nero.

Officer Gannon was shot and killed last week while serving a warrant and his K9 partner, Nero, was also shot and injured. 🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/BiNhRvVcVD — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 17, 2018