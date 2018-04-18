× What could have caused minivan seat to flip in fatal accident?

As authorities in Cincinnati investigate the police response to a 911 call from a teenager who was pinned in a Honda Odyssey minivan and died before help arrived, speculation of how the boy got stuck in the first place centers on the vehicle’s fold-down third row seat, according to FOX News.

While the details of the incident have not yet been determined, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the boy, Kyle Plush, was reaching over the folding third row seat to grab something when its release mechanism was activated and it collapsed into the bin behind it, trapping him.

Here is how it may have happened.