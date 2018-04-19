Cold, rainy Thursday with some areas seeing wintry mix/snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will develop before daybreak around 4 AM and it could begin as a mix or even some snow for parts of northern Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations. While we don't expect much accumulation there could still be some issues for the morning commute Thursday.

For most of the state it's just a cold and wet day with periods of rain, tapering off towards the evening commute. This won't be as much rain as the last storm but 1/4"-1/2" is possible.

Rain could end as snow showers Late Thursday into Friday morning.

Luckily, the weather will dry out in time for the weekend with full sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday of next week look lovely with blue skies and highs in the 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain (snow/mix in spots inland). High: Low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Blend of sun and clouds. High: Upper 40s – near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: Upper 50s – near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: low-mid 60s.