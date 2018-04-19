× Hartford police identify victim in fatal car vs pedestrian accident

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early this morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Groton and Wyllys Streets. Officers arrived to find 52-year-old, Luis Torres, of Hartford, suffering from serious injuries. An ambulance took him to Hartford Hospital but he did not survive.

The driver of the car which struck him is a 29-year-old woman from East Hartford who was driving west on Wyllys Street on her way to work. She stayed on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation. Wyllys Street was closed down through the morning rush hour, creating delays in the area including Columbus Boulevard.

The Hartford Accident Reconstruction detectives are investigating, and ask any witnesses to the crash to please call Sergeant Jason Lee at 860-757-4341.