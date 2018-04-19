× Lawsuit: Former NYPD cop repeatedly raped co-worker at Bronx hospital

BRONX – On Thursday, a Bronx social worker claimed that her ex-cop boss repeatedly raped and violated her in “unspeakable ways”, according to the New York Daily News.

The victim stated in a lawsuit that Michael Reingold, 53, turned her office into a “veritable torture chamber” and would leave the office laughing after having his way with her.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe”, told New York Daily News that she never dared resist during the year of abuse.

Reingold allegedly told his fellow staff members at the Highbridge-Woodycrest Center that his victim “looked like his daughter from behind”, according to the victim.

Errol Schneer, a spokesman for Bronx Lebanon Hospital, said Reingold is no longer employed by them, but declined to comment if he was fired. He told New York Daily News that, “we are in receipt of the complaint and are conducting an investigation”.

Reingold could not be reached for a comment.

Author: FOX61’s Intern Emily Mineau