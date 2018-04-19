× Legislative committee to vote on proposed budget changes

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers are expected to vote on changes Democrats hope to make to the second year of the two-year state budget approved last year.

The Appropriations Committee is expected to meet Friday to consider the proposal. Republican members are also expected to recommend budget changes. Ultimately, the proposals may be part of a final deal on a revised budget, which will need approval from the full General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

Democratic committee leaders say their plan restores funding to a number of programs cut in Malloy’s budget proposal, including fire training schools, elderly nutrition, school-based health clinics and municipal aid.

Their proposal also kick starts a program designed to ultimately provide free college while increasing funding for employment and day services for people with developmental disabilities.