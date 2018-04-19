Meriden businesses looking to cash in on new train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN-- More people should be taking the train in Meriden come summertime.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the Meriden station located at 60 State Street.

CTrail Hartford Line is scheduled to start running June 16. The rail line is set on making 17 daily round trips between New Haven and Hartford, 12 continuing north stopping at Union Station in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Hartford Line service will also provide direct or connecting services to Boston, Vermont and New York City which has many people in Meriden excited.

"I have a round trip planned for the first day," said David Grodzicki, who said he has lived in Meriden his whole life. "I will take the train from here in Meriden to Springfield, and then come down to New Haven, and then here just for the joy of it."

Surrounding local businesses hope the more people on the train could help increase their sales.

"They could plan their day to come get a haircut," said Hector Salgado, who owns Authentic Cuts and Designs Barbershop. "If they're hungry they can go next door, then go on to Hartford, New York wherever they're going."