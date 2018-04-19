Naugatuck police: Suspects bought $1,300 worth of goods with counterfeit bills

NAUGATUCK — Police are asking for help in identifying suspects who bought $1,340 worth of goods with counterfeit bills on Wednesday.

Police said the suspects pictured passed $1,340 worth of counterfeit $20 bills at Walmart on Wednesday. Witnesses reported seeing them leave the store and get into a vehicle with New York Registration plates.

If anyone has information on these thefts you are urged to contact the Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.