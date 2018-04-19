Partly cloudy Friday with temps in the mid-40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After another damp and dreary day, the steady rain has ended. There could be an isolated shower or flurry in spots tonight. But the worst is over and clouds are breaking apart as well.

Friday is the start of a dry stretch of weather complete will a slow warming trend. Look for partly cloudy but breezy conditions with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overall this weekend looks like a winner! It won’t be “warm” but blue skies and highs in the 50s will feel nice compared to recent days.

Our warm-up peaks Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s along with full sunshine. Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Leftover sprinkle or flurry, brisk, clearing. Low: 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Upper 40s – low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: Upper 50s – near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: low-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. High: Near 60.