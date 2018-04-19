× Police: Woman eats Cheetos naked in bath after breaking into home

LOUISIANA – A woman came home earlier this week only to find a naked intruder in her bathtub, eating her Cheetos.

Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested and charged with burglary and property damages, according to the New York Daily News.

The homeowner confronted the Washington who told her than an “unknown male” told her to break into the house.

Upon arrival police found a tall ice chest under a broken window, according to the New York Daily News. The officer found the bathtub full of water and a plate of “half-eaten Cheetos” alongside the tub.

Police said Washington and the victim do not know each other.

Author: FOX61’s Intern Emily Mineau