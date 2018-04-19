FOX61’s Proud to Serve: Veteran Equine Therapy Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONINGTON - Veteran Equine Therapy Services is a place that is dedicated to helping veterans who are struggling with PTSD after they served in the armed forces.

The use of horses creates a calming atmosphere for the veterans, and makes them aware of their surroundings as well as how they are responding to different stimuli around them.

One veteran, Chris Capozzi, was helped tremendously by the organization, and now serves on the board of directors.

Recently, the New England Black Wolves and Mohegan Sun honored V.E.T.S by making them their "charity of the game". Craig McAllister, who started the organization, shared that horses were the method that allowed him to transition back into civilian life. It's why he has now committed his life work to helping other veterans.

According to Chris, "when I walk onto the farm it's like I'm walking into Narnia". It's a calm and serene feeling that allows these veterans to be connected to something that not only calms them but helps them heal.