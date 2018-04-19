Rudy Giuliani to join Trump legal team in Russia probe

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a news conference where he endorsed Rick Lazio for governor of the state of New York on December 22, 2009 in New York, New York. The endorsement by Giuliani is expected to make Lazio the front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor. Lazio, who is from Long Island, ran an unsuccessful campaign against Hillary Rodham Clinton for a US Senate seat in 2000. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining the legal team defending President Donald Trump in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.
That’s according to a statement from Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow. The addition of Giuliani adds an experienced litigator and former U.S. attorney in Manhattan. Trump has struggled to add lawyers to his legal team since the resignation of John Dowd last month.
The statement from Sekulow quotes Trump as saying, “Rudy is great” and saying that Giuliani wants to get “this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country.”
Giuliani will be joining a legal team that has been negotiating the terms of a possible Trump interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Two other former federal prosecutors will also be joining Trump’s legal team.
