× State Police investigating Naugatuck road rage involving gunfire

NAUGATUCK – Connecticut State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that occurred Tuesday night where several shots were fired at one vehicle from another.

The investigation began shortly after 8pm, in the area of Route 8 North near exit 27 in Naugatuck.

The initial cause of the dispute is unknown.. But police say the victim claimed that an unidentified driver of a pick-up truck fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle before the driver left route 8 from the exit 27 off-ramp. There were no injuries reported, police said.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a dark green pick-up truck with white trim, a ladder rack and a yellow plow.

Anyone with information, or who thinks they have information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200, or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.