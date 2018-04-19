× Tesla seeks talks with auto dealers on possible compromise

HARTFORD — Executives from electric car-maker Tesla Motors are reaching out to Connecticut auto dealers, asking to meet and possibly reach a compromise that might allow Tesla to sell its vehicles directly to consumers.

Tesla sent an email Wednesday to the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association, asking the association for a meeting. Tesla says it “wants to respond in good faith” to multiple requests made by lawmakers for the two sides to discuss a possible deal.

A message was left seeking comment with the association’s executive director.

Tesla’s meeting request comes a day after a committee approved legislation allowing Tesla to bypass the state’s existing franchise system. Lawmakers said they thought the two sides were already negotiating a possible compromise and voted in favor of the bill to keep those talks going.