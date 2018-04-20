Dealing with addiction in youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Olivia Lautier, Shepaug Valley High School

Addiction to a particular substance, thing, or activity is no joke. It is an epidemic sweeping our nation without prejudice.

Olivia Lautier tells the story of Connor Lautier, her brother to raise awareness about addiction. It is something that impacts not only the people struggling with addiction, but also everyone around them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600,000 people died from drug overdoses from 2000-2016, and he numbers are only climbing.

Olivia states, “We hope Connor’s story will raise awareness so no other families have to experience the loss of a loved one. We know that’s what he would want.”

No one deserves to live through or with addiction at any age. Life is too precious.

