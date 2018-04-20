× Dozens of students at Western Connecticut State University reported to be sick

DANBURY — Dozens of students at Western Connecticut State University became sick Thursday and Friday with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

The school posted to their Facebook page stating that “officials have been consulting with the Connecticut State Department of Public Health and the local Health Department since we learned of the reported illness.”

The school said if anyone has symptoms, the Department of Public Health recommends seeking medical care at your primary care physician, urgent care or an emergency department.

“The testing recommended for these symptoms include an enteric bacterial stool culture, and Norvovirus testing,” the school said in the Facebook post. “In the meantime, wash your hands frequently and don’t share food. If a student needs assistance cleaning their dorm room, contact Housing and Residence Life staff. We will send out further information as it becomes available.”

No other details have been released.