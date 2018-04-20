× Elderly man killed in car accident in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police said an elderly man died Friday following a multi-car accident.

Bristol police said around 9:39 a.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Jerome Avenue at Maple Street.

“Emergency personnel responded and found one occupant of one of the involved vehicles unresponsive,” police said. “CPR was performed on scene and the occupant was transported by ambulance to Bristol Hospital where the occupant died.”

Police identified the deceased occupant as 87-year-old Arthur Deraleau.

Police said an investigation found that Mary Deraleau, age 72 of Winsted, was traveling south on Jerome Avenue, with Arthur in the front passenger seat. Police said when Mary approached the intersection, she crashed into another car, causing a chain reaction involving two other vehicles.

Police said Mary was transported to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation.

“The crash remains under investigation by the departments Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team,” police said. “Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Officer O’Connor at 860-584-3032.”