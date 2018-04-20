× Emergency room locked down following Hazmat incident at MidState Medical Center

MERIDEN — Several nurses got sick while treating a man covered in an unknown substance at MidState Medical Center, prompting a hazmat response.

Meriden police say an unidentified man with white powder covering his face and clothes arrived at the emergency room for treatment early Friday evening. He was also carrying two baggies filled with the substance.

Eventually, three ER nurses caring for the patient grew seriously ill with headaches and nausea-related symptoms.

Hospital staff put the emergency room under lock-down and immediately alerted the authorities, who initiated a hazmat response.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are working to identify the mystery substance. Additionally, police are questioning the man who arrived at the hospital covered in the white powder, although he was reportedly uncooperative.

Patients have been rerouted to other area hospitals. The emergency room remains closed and cordoned off until further notice.

Patients visiting MidState Medical Center will still be able to receive treatment from paramedics stationed inside one of several ambulances parked near the hospital. Those with serious medical emergencies will be transported to other nearby facilities.

We have a crew on scene. Stay with FOX 61 as we continue to provide updates.

41.549515 -72.800905