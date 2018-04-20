Featured Connecticut Small Business Directory

From Sunday, April 29th to Saturday, May 5th FOX61 is celebrating National Small Business Week, a nation-wide event to honor entrepreneurs and small businesses each year. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. Below check out some featured Connecticut small businesses provided by Connecticut’s Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) and suggestions from you!

Are you looking to start or grow your business? Visit CTSBDC.com to learn more about their services which include professional, confidential and no-cost business advising.