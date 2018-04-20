Featured Connecticut Small Business Directory

From Sunday, April 29th to Saturday, May 5th FOX61 is celebrating National Small Business Week, a nation-wide event to honor entrepreneurs and small businesses each year. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. Below check out some featured Connecticut small businesses provided by Connecticut’s Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) and suggestions from you!
Are you looking to start or grow your business? Visit CTSBDC.com to learn more about their services which include professional, confidential and no-cost business advising.
Berlin, CT
KARO Swimwear
Luxury swimwear band. 50% of proceeds from the Pink Ribbon line support the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-558-9946
Branford, CT
Custom promotional USB flash drives and photo packaging
(203)-433-0482
Bridgeport, CT
Amodex Products, Inc
Ink and stain removal products – Celebrating 60th anniversary in 2018!
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-335-1255
Brookfield, CT
Candlewood Coffee
Coffee roasters – Family owned and operated since 2009.
Facebook
Instagram
(203)-775-0090
Columbia, CT
Hus Furniture
Family owned business that manufactures handcrafted, custom New England furniture including casual dining room tables, chairs, island bases and barstools.
Facebook
Instagram
1(800)-413-5538
Hamden, CT
Meriden, CT
Interstate Glass
Connecticut Andersen window service specialists & custom glass shower door shop – Family owned and operated since 1986.
Facebook
BBB Accredited Business Profile
(203)-235-3333
Niantic, CT
Black Point Market
Neighborhood beach market, deli and ice cream shop celebrating its 90th year in 2018!
35 Nehantic Drive
Niantic, CT 06357
Open Seasonally – May through mid-September (2018 opening day is Saturday, May 5th)
Facebook
(203)-868-4178
Grace
New England + West Coast Vibes – We’re a locally owned and loved shop fully stocked with apparel, gifts, home decor & accessories.
46 Pennsylvania Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
Open Monday – Sunday 10-7
Facebook
Instagram
(860)-739-4333
Old Saybrook, CT
Lumber yard specializing in reclaimed lumber. Open to the public and professional trades.
90 Spencer Plain Rd
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Weekdays 8AM – 5PM / Saturday 8AM – 2PM
Facebook
(860)-391-0425
Southington, CT
(860)-123-4567
South Windsor, CT
Boat sales, repair & refurbashing – Founded in 1986.
620 Sullivan Ave
South Windsor, CT 06074
Facebook
(860)-282-0100
Stamford, CT
Dr. Amy’s Organics
Verky® Organic Veggie Jerky
Facebook
Instagram
Tolland, CT
Vernon, CT
Custom heritage timepieces
West Hartford, CT
Thin-crust New York-style pizzas turned out in an easygoing, family-friendly environment – Family owned and operated since 1987.
West Hartford, CT 06107
About SBDC:
The Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) provides advising, training, and resources to help Connecticut’s business start, grow, and thrive. They have a staff of full-time, paid business advisors throughout the state to provide no-cost advising and other services to new and existing business owners. CTSBDC is an accredited member of America’s Small Business Development Center – the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States with a proven track record of providing over 36 years of service to small businesses.