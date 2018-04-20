Foodie Friday: Black Rock Tavern & Restaurant

THOMASTON — If you are looking to fill your bellies and have a top-notch dining experience, then Thomaston’s main attraction is on Main Street.

Black Rock Tavern & Restaurant offers a menu filled with everything from fine dining dishes to tavern-style finger food.

It all starts with streak on a rock! Whether it’s filet mignon or NY strip, the 600+ degree granite rock gives it a unique taste. Customers are able to cook the steak right at their table, allowing for it to be perfectly prepared!

Said Glen S. in an online review, “the steak on a rock is nothing short of brilliant.”

And it doesn’t stop there. Fresh pasta, chicken parmigiana, homemade pretzel knots, brussel sprouts, tacos, the menu at this popular spot is spectacular and the chefs use fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible.

Think of this place as “Cheers” where everyone knows your name. People say this is “THE” place to go!

“We dont just want to know your name,” said General Manager Jeffery Schmidt. “We want to get to know you personally so we can give the best service and of course, food.”