Lock down lifted at MidState Medical Center in Meriden following hazmat scare

MERIDEN — The lock down to the emergency room at MidState Medical Center has been lifted after a man covered in an unknown substance prompted a hazmat response.

Hartford HealthCare released the following update:

MidState Medical Center has returned to normal operations following investigation of an unusual substance earlier this evening. After thorough testing by authorities, it was determined to be an inert substance. We wish to thank the members of the staff, police, fire and other emergency services professionals who responded so quickly and professionally to ensure the safety and security of patients and staff at the hospital.

Meriden police said an unidentified man with white powder covering his face and clothes arrived at the emergency room for treatment early Friday evening. He was also carrying two baggies filled with the substance.

Eventually, three ER nurses caring for the patient grew seriously ill with headaches and nausea-related symptoms, but are currently doing fine.

Update: substance comes back as sodium bicarbonate – the individual says he uses it as deodorant. DEEP is clearing the scene https://t.co/KRkIuKwj9n — Chris Collibee (@ChrisCollibee) April 21, 2018

UPDATE: patient with white substance and the nurses are doing fine. ER is reopening. Police said the substance was harmless and everything is back to normal. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) April 21, 2018

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection worked to identify the mystery substance. Additionally, police questioned the man who arrived at the hospital covered in the white powder, although he was reportedly uncooperative.

Patients were rerouted to other area hospitals.

