× Natalie Portman snubs ‘Jewish Nobel’ in apparent protest against Israel

Actress Natalie Portman has announced that she is boycotting all public events in Israel, and will not attend the June awards ceremony of the so-called “Jewish Nobel” prize there despite winning the honor, the Genesis Prize Foundation said Thursday.

The foundation said it was informed by Portman’s representative that the Jerusalem-born Oscar winner feels that “recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her” and that “she cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony,” according to FOX News.

As a result, Portman “does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel,” the Genesis foundation said.

The prize ceremony will reportedly be cancelled as a result of Portman’s decision.

Read more here.