Norwalk police break up party at a bar with over 103 underage people, many drunk

NORWALK — The Norwalk Police and the CT Liquor Control Commission broke up a gathering at Johnny Utah’s, a bar, where they say over a hundred underage people were there.

Police arrived at the country bar just after 11:30 p.m., and since there were so many people inside, they had to call for extra officers for help.

Investigators found 103 underage people at the bar, to include 93 people who were Fairfield University students.

Investigators found that many of the underage people were intoxicated, and most did not have any type of ID on them.

Fairfield University Public Safety along with ECS transportation was called to get the students back to campus.

No arrests have