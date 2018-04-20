Person trapped after semi-truck crashes into building

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A semi tractor-trailer truck crashed into a dental office Friday afternoon in Clarkston and one person is trapped.

A semi truck crashed into a dental office in downtown Clarkston. The crash happened at Ortonville and Waldon roads.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the semi hit two vehicles in the intersection and went into a building in downtown Clarkston, across from Clarkston Union Bar and Kitchen.

Witnesses said the semi crashed into Clarkston Village Dental, which is closed on Fridays. A nearby business owner said several employees were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Authorities said one person is trapped and there are concerns of a gas leak in the area.