Over 40 marijuana plants seized at old Manchester pizza restaurant

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police busted up a marijuana growing operation in town.

They say that the East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF), got a tip about the operation in town.

During the investigation, ECNTF secured a search warren for 182 South Main STreet, which used to be an old pizza restaurant.

During the search, ECNTF along with the DEA found elaborate growing systems including lights, ballasts, ventilation systems, filters, and paraphernalia.

There were 40 marijuana plants that were seized, all in various stages of growth.

Also seized was over 1,500 marijuana vape cartridges, edibles, and over 7 pounds of marijuana packaged and ready for sale.

All of the contraband added up to $70,000 in street value, and that doesn’t include the plants seized which are still being tallied up.