Partly cloudy, cool Friday; Warming up for next weekend

Friday is the start of a dry stretch of weather complete will a slow warming trend. Look for partly cloudy but breezy conditions with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overall this weekend looks like a winner! It won’t be “warm” but blue skies and highs in the 50s will feel nice compared to recent days.

Our warm-up peaks Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s along with full sunshine. Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Upper 40s – low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: Upper 50s – near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: low-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. High: Near 60.