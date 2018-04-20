× Report: Chris Christie’s official portrait to cost taxpayers $85G

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reportedly spent more on his official portrait than the state’s three previous governors combined, according to FOX News.

Christie reportedly commissioned a famous Australian artist who once painted singer Kylie Minogue and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. The report said Christie “had earned a reputation for having a taste for luxury when others paid the bill.”

The money will come out of the state’s $250,000 transition account that governors receive. The paper reported that Christie already paid about half for the painting and still owes $47,500.

The contract was obtained through an Open Public Records request, the news site reported. The contract includes a nondisclosure agreement and the artist did not respond to the site for comment.

The report said Christie has long talked about “getting the oil portrait in the Statehouse.

