School ‘discourages’ pre-k children using the term ‘best friend’

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — WBZ-TV in Boston reported on the Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown, Mass., where the mother of an enrolled 4-year-old said her daughter was discouraged from using the term, Washington Post reports.

Christine Hartwell, the mother of 4-year-old Julia, told WBZ that she thought the practice was “ridiculous.” The school, she told the station, said the term can lead to feelings of exclusion and the formation of cliques.

Pentucket Workshop Preschool is a licensed day-care program serving children who are nearly 3 years old to 5 years old. The day care prides itself on educating its second generation of families, with a faculty possessing a combined 250 years of teaching experience with young children. And it says it emphasizes developing social-emotional skills and independence in kids.

Hartwell was quoted as saying about her daughter: “Even now, she goes to say it in a loving way, ‘I’m going to see my best friend Charlie’ or this one or that, and she looks at me sideways. She’s checking in with me to see if it’s okay.”

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

