State Police investigating separate crash incidents on I-91 that left one person dead

WINDSOR — Two accidents on I-91 yesterday left one person dead, and others injured.

State Police say that first, a tractor-trailer struck a juvenile girl on I-91 around 6:48 p.m., just north of Exit 35 southbound.

The girl died of her injuries. The truck driver was not injured. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please call Troop H at 860-534-1000.

The second crash in the area involved five cars.

A Hyundai Sonata had changed lanes suddenly in traffic, and was sideswiped by a Mazda 3 Sport. The Mazda then struck a Volkswagen Jetta, and pushed it into a Chevrolet. The Chevrolet was then pushed into a tractor-trailer.

There were no major injuries reported.

The accident occured just south of exit 36 southbound on I-91. The driver of the Hyundai was issued an infraction for failure to maintain a proper lane.