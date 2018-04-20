× Treasurer of Parent Teacher Student Association in Wilton accused of stealing over $23,000 from organization

WILTON — Police said they arrested a Treasurer of Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) in Wilton following an investigation where she allegedly stole over $20,000 from the organization.

Wilton police said they arrested Crismari Feliz, 42, at her place of employment in Norwalk Wednesday and charged her with first degree larceny.

Police said in January of 2018, a complaint was received from the Wilton PTSA that in excess of $20,000 went missing from the organization’s bank account.

“After an extensive investigation if was determined that the Wilton PTSA Treasurer, Crismari Feliz had stolen $24,008.00 by making unauthorized withdrawals from the account,” police said.

Police added that those withdrawals were used to pay her personal credit card bills and car lease payments.

Feliz posted a $25,000 bond and will be due in court on April 30.