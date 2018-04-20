U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty refuses to discuss scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT - Among the over 2,600 schools nationwide that took part in a national school walk out Friday to demand change in gun laws, was the Kent School.

The featured speakers included embattled U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D - Connecticut).

Esty was making one of her first public appearances in Connecticut since deciding against running for reelection, following a 2016 abuse scandal involving a former Chief of Staff.

Prior to her stepping up to the podium to speak to the couple of hundred that gathered, Esty told FOX61's Tony Terzi she would not answer questions about anything other than today’s gun violence rally.

The following is the verbatim exchange:

ESTY: I’m not going to answer any.

TERZI: How come?

ESTY: Because I’m here. The kids asked me to come. No. Because the kids asked me to come.

TERZI: That’s fine.

ESTY: The story is their story. And that’s why I’m here today.

TERZI: OK. Just a couple of questions?

ESTY: (shakes her head NO)

TERZI: Nothing?

ESTY: Nothing.

ESTY: I mean, seriously, because this is unfair to them. This is unfair to them.

TERZI: No, it’s not. It’s two minutes. How is that unfair?

ESTY: Ok. I’m supposed to be speaking.

TERZI: That’s fine. That’s your choice.

ESTY: No. No. That’s because it’s about the kids. (walks away)

Esty is scheduled to make several public appearances at events throughout the 5th district this weekend.