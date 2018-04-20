Weekend Warm-up: A return to spring by next week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold weather will finally begin to retreat! Much warmer conditions (closer to seasonal averages) will build in by the end of the weekend, with exceptionally warm temps for Monday. Maybe a 70 degree temp or two will be hit with the warm spell. High pressure will make a very slow movement through the area, keeping skies clear as we head into the middle of the week.

While we might keep the warmth, and temps will stay near average, we will lose the sunshine by mid-week. Rain is expected to develop as high pressure slowly moves away. This continued unsettled weather will spell a series of storms which will bring light rainfall and slightly cooler temps.

As for next weekend, things look dry to start, but could become much more wet with a storm nearby. Thankfully, cold air is not expected to spill in behind this storm based on current data.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: Upper 50s – near 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: low-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Showers Late. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, High: 60s.