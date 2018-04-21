× East Haven Police pursuit of stolen car ends with 2 arrests

EAST HAVEN — A police car chase ended with arrests of two people who had allegedly had stolen a car.

Late Thursday evening, East Haven police were told by New Haven Police about a pursuit of a stolen car on I-91 north. New Haven Police gave up chase after the car reached East Haven town lines.

East Haven quickly found the car in their town and attempted to pull over the occupants of the stolen car. The driver seemed to ignore police and sped away, driving through a stop sign and passing cars in a no pass zone.

Police said, the pursuit continued until the car reached Sunset Ridge Apartments when the driver drove off-road and struck a tree.

Two people were arrested following the incident. Noel Aldon, 18 of New Haven, and a juvenile were taken into custody. Aldon, was charged with larceny in the second degree, engaging in a police pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with a police investigation, and operating a vehicle without a license.

Aldon is being held on bond and is schedule to be in court May 2nd.

The juvenile was issued a summons charging him with conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree and interfering with a police investigation.