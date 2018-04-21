× Family displaced after Middletown fire destroys home

MIDDLETOWN — A family’s home was destroyed after a fire broke at 9:00 A.M. on 1580 Bartholomew Road.

A neighbor noticed that the house next door was on fire and proceeded to call 911. Nobody was home at the time of the fire. However, the fire left severe damage to the back of the house which is why it is deemed uninhabitable by the Middletown Building Department.

The displaced family of 4 is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire has not been identified and is under investigation.