“Graffiti-Free New London” Campaign

NEW LONDON – The New London Police Department has announced a new program aimed at eliminating graffiti in the City of New London.

“Graffiti-Free New London” is a partnership between the police department, the New London Building Department, the New London Community & Campus Coalition and New London Youth Affairs. The program aims to identify vandalized properties and then team-up with youth volunteers to remove the graffiti.

The police department says studies show that the presence of graffiti in a community can give the impression that “nobody cares,” which may further instigate criminal activity in the neighborhood.

Property owners, tenants, or even passers-by can report any tagging or graffiti on any building in the city to the New London Blight Inspector (860-447-5240) or the NLPD Crime Prevention Officer (860-440-6673). A list of vandalized properties will be compiled and, on specified dates, volunteers will paint-over or remove the graffiti, free of charge.

The Home Depot store in Waterford is providing paint, rollers, and other supplies which the teen volunteers will use to abate the graffiti around the city.