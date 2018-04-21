Hundreds gather in Torrington for free dental clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Many people came out to Torrington for a free dental clinic on Saturday. This was part of a two day clinic where people could walk in no questions asked.

However there was a cap on people coming in and so many camped out overnight outside of Torrington High School to guarantee themselves a spot. Volunteers from different dental practices came to service about 400 people on Saturday.

"This is why I went into this profession to be able to help people and what better setting than this," said Dalmaris Santiago, a dental hygienist.

The two day clinic serviced about 800 people in total.

"Some of them don't have dental insurance or health insurance and it's all they can do to just get by let alone to afford expensive dental care," said Jonathan Knapp, a board member for Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach.