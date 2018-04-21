Rock climber airlifted by Lifestar following fall in Meriden park

MERIDEN — A hiker was airlifted from Doctor Francis Giuffrida Park Saturday afternoon, after they fell and injured themselves.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area around 1:30 p.m. to the scene. Firefighters said that the woman called 911 after she fell rock climbing. First responders had to perform a technical rope rescue to get to the hiker and get her into Lifestar.

Firefighters said that the woman was conscious and alert during the incident. She was transported to Hartford Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.