Western Connecticut State University addresses viral outbreak

DANBURY -- Dozens of students at Western Connecticut State University have fallen ill as a virus makes its way around the university.

“A lot of people having the same symptoms, getting really sick, not really being able to get out of bed,” said sophomore Brianna Durante.

Not much studying has been happening for those who’ve been effected on the university’s Midtown and Westside campuses.

“It’s more susceptible for you to get sick as a college student living on campus so that makes me nervous, said Erica Joyce, who is a junior. “So I’m about to go clorox my room.”

The school has also been updating students and staff via email and on social media.

University spokesman Paul Steinmetz says between 40 and 50 students became sick beginning Thursday.

He said their symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

It has not been confirmed but he said the university is looking into the norovirus virus as possibility.

“This state asked all students to go to a doctor or an emergency room to ask for a test that would indicate whether it is norovirus or there’s another test for food borne illness,” Steinmetz said.

The university is working with the state Department of Public Health and the local Health Department to monitor the virus.

They have also brought in crews to sanitize both campuses

“Everything from the door knobs, to the table tops in the bathrooms and the cafeterias,” Steinmetz said.

Fox 61 News was given access inside of the Midtown cafeteria Saturday where staff could be seen working to keep things safe and healthy.

The Department of Music posted a Facebook notification Saturday saying that many members of the orchestra have become sick as a result of the virus. They were supposed have a concert at the Visual And Performing Arts Center Sunday. However, that performance has been postponed.

Catherine McConkey, who is an exchange student from Ireland living on the Westside campus - only has one month left in the United States and she is hoping she makes it without getting sick.

“Because I don’t have like a doctor here so I was worried in case I got sick and I didn’t know where to go,” McConkey said.

Her friend Brianna Durante feels good about the university’s response.

“They’re also like cleaning the doors and everything where students were infected so they’re really taking all the precautions that they can.”

University officials are warning students to wash their hands often, not to share food with anyone, and seek medical attention immediately upon feeling sick.