NASHVILLE, TN – Three people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Waffle House in the Nashville area, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

Police say the gunman, who was nude, opened fire at about 4:25 a.m. ET.

CNN affiliate WSMV reported that the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he entered the restaurant in the town of Antioch.

A patron wrestled away the rifle, police said.